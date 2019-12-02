Okuryangava’s ‘Bright Hill Pre-School’ gets more light courtesy of the German Embassy

Bright Hill Pre-School in Windhoek’s informal settlement in Okuryangava received a solar system and security fence worth N$85,244 sponsored this year by the micro-project fund of the German Embassy.

In addition to the solar system, lamps were purchased for all classrooms, kitchen and outbuildings, which is set to heighten the school’s safety.

Ambassador Herbert Beck visited the school at the official handover and was shown around the establishment by the founding couple Anne and Franz Müller .

The Ambassador also had an opportunity to attend the graduation of 25 preschool children, where he had the awarded them their report cards as well as a small gift in the form of school supplies.

Bright Hill Pre-School main focus is the early childhood education of 3 to 6 year old children. Many of the children come from underprivileged family backgrounds, so the school is particularly committed to ensuring that disadvantaged children have access to education and shelter in a safe and supportive environment. In addition, the children are provided with daily meals.

Caption: Ambassador Herbert Beck (right) and some children of the Bright-Hill Pre-School.