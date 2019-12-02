Agra revamps Aranos branch

Agra revamped its retail branch in Aranos to the tune of approximately N$7 million, presenting a bigger and more modern store which offers larger floor space, innovative shelving, modern equipment, a wide range of products, huge parking area, a loading zone and improved security for customers.

The new and improved store has an adequate floor area of 1156m² consisting of shelves and cashier points, an administration office of 57m², a newly built ablution block, porch of 32 m², additional storage space of 82m² and salt storage of 58m².

The branch which is located on the main road of Aranos, aims to reach out to all communities, by providing nationwide services and comprehensive product ranges, including agricultural solutions, building materials, hardware, water equipment, fertilizers, household and consumer goods.

Agra, a pillar in the agriculture community, is determined to extend its product line and service offering, in order to enhance and assist in the development of agriculture where many opportunities still lie for the Aranos community to improve farming practices.

Arnold Klein, CEO of Agra Limited expressed his gratitude to all Agra loyal customers as well as the Agra team that made everything possible.

“Thank you to all the loyal customers for their continued support during the construction phase, similarly thank you to the Agra Properties, Retail and Marketing Team, as without their untiring effort this revamp would not have been possible,” Klein said.

The trading hours of Agra Aranos are Monday-Friday 08h00 to 17h00, Saturday 08h00 to 13h00, and closed on Sundays and public holidays.

Meanwhile, apart from a revamped branch for farmers and community members in and around Aranos, the farming retail giant also opened a new branch in Ondangwa earlier this year. Additionally, major investments projects which includes the revamp of the Outjo branch, as well infrastructure upgrading at all Agra fuel stations are in the pipeline.