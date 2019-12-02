Select Page

Meatco’s mobile abbattoir pays out over N$5 million to farmers in the Kavango

Between March and October, Meatco’s Mobile Slaughter Unit managed to assist farmers in the Kavango East and West regions by paying a total of N$5,972,637.38 for B (50%) & C (50%) grade animals purchased.

The abattoir on wheels, which was introduced three years ago, continues to serve farmers who have quality marketable cattle in the area.

The total purchases mass over this same period was 377,397 kilograms while approximately 910 head of cattle were procured in the Northern Communal Area during the period under review.

Furthermore, year-to-date, Meatco has been paying producers an average price of N$ 6,563 per head of cattle while the average price per kilogram stood at N$ 15.83 live mass.

As from 18 November 2019, Meatco increased the purchase price of live weights (fat grades 2 and better) on all grades to N$ 19.00 per kilogram and similarly reduced the price of all lean carcasses (fat grades 0 & 1) to N$ 15.57 per kilogram.

According to Meatco’s Northern Communal Area Manager, Obed Kaatura, the mobile abattoir is still operating from Matumbo Ribebe, 50km east of Rundu in Kavango East Region. He added that Meatco is aware of the farmers’ outcry for its movement to other parts of the area, noting however, this move will be determined by cattle numbers and favourable climatic conditions going into the next year.

“Since we have both Uutapi and Oshakati abattoirs operating, Meatco is thus encouraging farmers in the Northern Communal Area to market their cattle through these facilities, which are also creating more marketing opportunities, in a bid to ultimately grow the industry,” Kaatura said.

 

