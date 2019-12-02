Select Page

Earth tremor recorded near Kamanjab – People advised to take precautionary measures in case of earthquakes

Nov 22, 2019

The Ministry of Mines and Energy this week confirmed that an earthquake was recorded approximately 20 kilometers south of Kamanjab in the early hours of Thursday.

The ministry in a statement said the event was recorded on all ten seismic stations of the Namibian Seismology Network, namely Windhoek, Tsumeb, Kamanjab, Opuwo, Rundu, Katima, Gobabis, Karibib, Aus and Ariamsvlei.

According to the ministry, the earth tremor registered a preliminary local magnitude (ML) of 4.5 as recorded by the Namibian Seismological Network at latitude (Y): -19.728° South, longitude (X):14.873° East.

“The earthquake was shallow at a depth of less than 10 km,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the ministry has since listed precautionary measures to take in case of an earthquake. The measures are as follows: If you find yourself indoors, try going outside safely when possible, otherwisestand near doorframes or find refuge under the table; If you are outdoors, find a clear spot well clear of buildings, trees and power lines; stay and face away from windows and lastly watch out for falling objects.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

