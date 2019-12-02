Select Page

Milk production drops by 6% as drought continues to rear its ugly head

Posted by | Nov 22, 2019 |

Milk production drops by 6% as drought continues to rear its ugly head

The ongoing drought has put the dairy industry under threat as milk production declines by over 6% an official said this week as reported by Xinhua this week.

According to the Managing Director of Namibia Dairies Gunther Ling, fodder shortages leading to unsustainable feed prices threaten the existence of Namibia’s dairy industry.

“The decline in milk production is due to poor rainfall received this year, which resulted in unfavourable grazing conditions and reduced availability of animal feed. Raw milk production is significantly reduced, while cream supply is also under pressure,” he said.

Namibia dairies currently produce raw milk from 14 dairy farms.

He said because of the recurring drought in the past few years, four producers have left the industry.

Statistics show that the total market size for fresh and UHT milk and yogurt is 38 million liters per year, of which 62 % is imported.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Invest in improved farming practices

Invest in improved farming practices

28 August 2015

Chinese experts push yields up

Chinese experts push yields up

1 April 2016

Agra rewards quality meat producers

Agra rewards quality meat producers

12 August 2016

Meat Board approves additional condition to sheep marketing scheme

Meat Board approves additional condition to sheep marketing scheme

29 May 2017