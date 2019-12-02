Staff at Novel Ford Walvis Bay volunteer at SPCA to clean kennels and start construction of new kennels

The staff at Novel Ford’s Walvis Bay dealership came together on a Saturday morning in October to do their bit of community volunteering by helping the local SPCA prepare the foundations for new kennels, and by disinfecting the existing kennels.

Dealer principal, Mandie Holloway said that their intention is to help in the community by supporting the organisation that cares for vulnerable, neglected and abandoned animals. “We assisted by preparing the area where kennels are going to be built, and layering the concrete. And then we cleaned and disinfected each kennel,” she said.

The maintenance and upgrading of Walvis Bay SPCA’s premises were made possible by a grant of N$27,000 from the Ford Fund which is the charity foundation of the global Ford Motor Company.

Novel Ford Walvis Bay’s work at the SPCA formed part of Ford’s Global Caring Month, a signature programme of the Ford Volunteer Corps, which is a concentrated 30-day focus on community service, providing an opportunity for Ford employees and dealer partners to band together and find innovative solutions to social problems and community concerns.

“Henry Ford believed in the responsibility of business to pursue a greater purpose, not just profits,” said Neale Hill, managing director, Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa. “Making an ongoing contribution to the socioeconomic and environmental sustainability of all the communities in which we operate always has been, and always will be, a crucial part of our business.”

Caption: Dealer principal at Novel Ford in Walvis Bay, Mandie Holloway (back row left of centre) and her staff recently helped their local SPCA to springclean all the kennels and to cast foundations for new kennels.