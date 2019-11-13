16 Days of Activism campaign against gender violence to kick-off

Namibia will join the rest of the international community and commemorate and observe the 16 Days of Activism campaign against Gender Violence (GBV).

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare (MGECW) will launch the campaign on Friday 22 November in the Khomas Region, Windhoek, at Havana, Moses Garoeb Constituency Office, Outapi Street, the ministry said in a Public Service Announcement.

The 16 Days of Activism against GBV is an annual international campaign that kicks off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day.

The campaign under the theme: “Orange the World, Generation Equality Stands against Rape,” the ministry added.

According to the ministry a march will take place at 08h00 from the Havana 4-way stop, along the Walvisbay Street to the Moses Garoeb Constituency Office and the ministry has since encouraged the private sector, churches and civil society in all the 14 regions in the country to conduct GBV awareness activities during the period of 16 Days of Activism.

According to a research study commissioned by the Namibian government and the International Labour Organization(ILO) released in September, it was revealed that GBV in Namibia is so widespread, that at least one-third of women in the country have been a victim of domestic violence.