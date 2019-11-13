MVA introduces road campaign to enhance children’s safety around schools

The Motor Vehicle Fund this week introduced an initiative to inculcate a road safety culture and enhance children’s safety around schools at an event held at Gammams Primary School.

The campaign called the Yellow Dot campaign, stemmed from the high number of motor vehicle crashes involving children as recorded by the Fund’s Call Center from January until 6 November, MVA Fund Chief Corporate Affairs, Surihe Gaomas-Guchu said.

According to statistics, 75 children between the age group of 0 to 16 lost their lives in 2999 crashes while 498 sustained various degrees of injury.

“The programme is one of the many strategies employed by the Fund to improve child safety as vulnerable road users,” she added.

According to her children embody a larger component of those affected by crashes, and the Fund through the road safety initiative aim to encourage safe best practices for children on how to safely enter and disembark from a vehicle.

Gaomas-Guchu said the initiative entails marking the rear left window with a yellow sticker to direct children on the safest way to enter and disembark from a vehicle.

The Principal of Gammams Primary School, Batseba Kaimu-Hengari, where the initiative was piloted said the initiative will greatly improve the safety of children in general and not only at schools.

Gaomas-Guchu meanwhile, called on parents, guardians, schools and road safety partners to increase efforts to further improve the safety of children on the road.