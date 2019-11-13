All-new Nissan Micra 84 kW: Engineered for the streets

The stylish new Micra has been engineered for the streets. It combines form and function, offering more power and the latest in automotive technology – including a state-of-the-art Bose Personal sound system and an array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) features.

The new 84 kW engine was developed by the Renault-Nissan Alliance, in conjunction with Daimler and it’s available in three derivatives, including the Acenta Plus, Tekna and Tekna Plus grade.

The updated model comes standard with sport suspension, sport exhaust tail pipe fin, Smart (keyless) entry, push start button, rear parking sensors, automatic folding exterior mirrors, leather steering wheel & shift lever, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Moving Object Detection and blind spot warning.

The 84 kW Tekna model comes with LED headlights and front fog lights, automatic air conditioner and automatic headlight levelliser and the Tekna Plus, with ‘Invigorating Red’ interior personalisation, leather heated seats and ‘Enigma Black’ exterior colour.

The fifth generation Nissan Micra first hit South African streets last June. Then earlier this year, Nissan added the Nissan Micra Acenta Plus Tech to its line-up. And now, the all-new Nissan Micra 84 kW has arrived.

Contemporary meets classic

Strong lines and modern finishes give this modern city car an undeniably athletic feel and you’ll be spoilt for choice in terms of personalising your ride, with top-of-the-range models now available in black, with an ‘invigorating red’ interior.

More power and an improved driving experience

The vehicle comes with a sporty turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 84 kilowatts of power – 18 kilowatts more than its predecessors – and 180 Newton metres of torque, giving you instant acceleration with dynamic performance.

The new DIG-T (Direct Injection Gasoline – Turbo) 84 kW engine features a number of technical innovations which allow it to deliver a spirited performance while maintaining high fuel economy and low CO2 emissions.

One of these innovations is the delta cylinder head – a world first for a 1.0-litre petrol engine – which makes for a more compact and lightweight engine and provides for an increase in available impact protection space and greater freedom in the design of the car’s bonnet.

Another is the bore spray coating on the cylinders. Developed from the Nissan GT-R supercar, this is another world-first technology in the 1.0-litre petrol engine and reduces the friction in the cylinder, improves heat management and combustion, cuts weight and improves fuel economy and CO2 emissions.

The vehicle offers a better driving experience than ever before and boasts improved stability as well as tighter handling, with a 6-speed manual transmission and a dropped suspension that turns heads wherever the new Nissan Micra 84 kW goes.

The flagship versions featuring the 1.0-litre engine have a ride height that’s around 10mm lower and revised suspension tuning to optimise the benefits of that reduction.

They also have sharper steering, with a steering rack that’s quicker and lighter to use, so the car is noticeably more agile and fun to drive.

Premium sound quality and the latest in automotive technology

The top-of-the-range digital sound symposium and as the driver, you’ll enjoy a rich, immersive 360-degree soundstage. The Tekna and Tekna Plus models come fully fitted with an exclusive Bose® Personal sound system, complete with headrest speakers.

The Bose Personal sound system breaks new ground in automotive audio by for the first time delivering a superior, driver-focused listening experience in a compact car.

The system includes an amplifier under the driver’s seat, wide-range speakers in the front doors, tweeters in the dashboard – which deliver sonic clarity and punch – and two 6 cm UltraNearField speakers in the driver’s headrest.

The headrest speakers are designed to enhance the audio system the sound bias is adjustable, using the infotainment screen.

Bose engineers worked in collaboration with Nissan to match the system’s industrial look and feel with the sporty and distinctive styling of the all-new Nissan Micra

The headrest set-up makes use of Bose PersonalSpace Virtual Audio Technology to produce a wide sound field with a clear sound image and musical depth and offer a range of listening options, from precise front-focused sound to a much wider and enveloping experience in which the sound feels like it’s coming from places in the car where there aren’t any speakers.

An all-new wide-range speaker debuting in the Personal system – the Bose Super65 speaker – produces impactful, spacious sound for passengers, too.

As with previous versions, the updated model is also compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto to make interacting with your phone while driving – smarter and safer. And it comes equipped with Nissan’s patented Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) technology, a suite of advanced technology bringing to life a reimagined driving experience which gives you peace of mind, opens up new experiences and connects you to your world and those around you.

The all-new Nissan Micra 84 kW raises the bar for South Africa’s Upper B hatchback segment, which happens to be one of the most popular car segments in the country. It’s as versatile as you are and as comfortable zipping through city as it is on the open road.

Whatever you’re doing and wherever you’re going, you’re sure to make a statement in the new Nissan Micra 84 kW.

The all-new Nissan Micra 84 kW will be on sale in dealerships from November 2019 onwards, joining the existing 66 kW version.