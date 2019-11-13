Ster Kinekor movies at Maerua and the Grove from 15 to 21 November 2019
Select Page
Posted by Typesetter | Nov 15, 2019 | After Hours
Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.
11 October 2013
7 February 2014
2 September 2016
20 April 2017