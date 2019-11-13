About The Author
Typesetter
Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.
Related Posts
Women, girls continue to be less engaged and under-represented in technology and innovation – Tax
7 March 2019
Consistency, hard work, dedication and the client as the focal point – This builds a career
17 September 2019
Put a dent in the universe – be DISRUPTIVE in the world
14 September 2018
Recent Articles
-
-
-
-
#NamibiaVotes19: Why does two-thirds matter?Nov 13, 2019 | Columns
-
-
Polling day declared a public holidayNov 13, 2019 | Extra
-
-
-