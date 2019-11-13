Select Page

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Women, girls continue to be less engaged and under-represented in technology and innovation – Tax

Women, girls continue to be less engaged and under-represented in technology and innovation – Tax

7 March 2019

Consistency, hard work, dedication and the client as the focal point – This builds a career

Consistency, hard work, dedication and the client as the focal point – This builds a career

17 September 2019

Put a dent in the universe – be DISRUPTIVE in the world

Put a dent in the universe – be DISRUPTIVE in the world

14 September 2018

Local bakery gets financial boost from Khomas Regional Council

Local bakery gets financial boost from Khomas Regional Council

9 April 2019