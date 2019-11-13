Select Page

Esau, Shangala resign amid corruption claims – President accepts resignations

Posted by | Nov 13, 2019 |

The President HE, Hage Geingob accepted resignations from the Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Bernard Esau, and Minister of Justice, Sackeus Edward Shangala following an international fishing bribery scandal leaked on Wikileaks and other media outlets.

Following the allegations of corruption against the two ministers, Geingob, accompanied by Vice President, Nangolo Mbumba, held a meeting on Wednesday, 13 November at State House to hear their case in light of the gravity of the reports.

At the meeting, the two ministers have tendered their resignation to the President with immediate effect.

“Namibia is governed by the Rule of Law, and a person is innocent until proven guilty. The President is a promoter of Governance, grounded in processes, systems and institutions,” Press Secretary, Dr. Alfredo Tjiurimo Hengari said.

Geingob appointed Frans Kapofi as Acting Minister of Justice, and Honorable Albert Kawana as Acting Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, in terms of Article 32 (3) (i)(dd) of the Namibian Constitution.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

