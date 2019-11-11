Select Page

Bulgaria, Namibia to further strengthen cooperation – DPM and Foreign Affairs Minister to visit Namibia

Nov 12, 2019

Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ekaterina Zaharieva will be in the country on a two-day official visit which commences on Wednesday.

The Bulgarian official will be in the country at the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the ministry announced.

The aim of the visit is to provide a platform for the two countries to further enhance the firm foundation of mutual trust and understanding, discuss potential areas of cooperation particularly in the fields of agriculture, tourism, mining, education, culture and arts as well as women empowerment, gender equality and shared experiences on ways to address gender-based violence.

During the visit the ministers are expected to hold official talks to further strengthen existing relations between Namibia and Bulgaria and to consider new possible areas of cooperation.

 

