Local film gets massive international recognition

Director Florian Schott’s short film, Baxu and the Giants, is proving to be favourite with international film festivals having already screened at the San Francisco Independent Short Film Festival in the United States, the Wallachia International Film Festival in Romania, and the Knysna Film Festival in neighbouring South Africa.

After having a premiered in September, the film has so far won awards for Best Foreign Narrative in San Francisco, three Namibian Theatre & Film Awards (Best Female Actor, Best Editing, Best Production Design), two monthly international Cinematography Awards (at the Canadian Cinematography Awards and the European Cinematography Awards) and two awards at the Knysna Film Festival for Best Cinematography for a Short Film and Best Supporting Actor for a Short Film.

On 12 November, the film will screen at the 2019 Africa International Film Festival in Nigeria.

According to Schott, Baxu and the Giants has confirmed screenings at the AfryKamera African Film Festival in Poland in December.

The film will also show at the Barbados Independent Film Festival in January 2020, at the Cape Town International Film Market & Festival in October 2020 as well as screenings in Los Angeles and Silicon Valley in the USA sometime in 2020.