MTC participates in largest private/public meet-up, to drive economic acceleration and transformation – AfricaCom summit

Local communications and network solutions provider MTC is participating in the annual AfricaCom Summit, which aims to unpack and assess Africa’s digital ecosystem growth potential.

Over 450 speakers and 15000 delegates are participating in largest private/public meet-up, to drive economic acceleration and transformation.

Executives from MTC, drawn across the various business units, are attending the week long summit of Africa’s largest gathering of technology in, South Africa– with the aim to conduct feasibility and scoping for new solutions to scale up MTC’s business strategy to maximize the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G.

As artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G technologies are becoming increasingly intertwined with the 4th industrial revolution, experts argued that Africa is at the apex of according to the World Economic Forum and the Fourth Industrial Revolution is touted to bring development of new techniques and business models which will transform production process and industry.

This shifts the attention from physical technologies towards adaptive social technologies, an area where trust, policy networks, learning by doing, and collaboration between different social actors are critical success factors.

Tim Ekandjo, Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer at MTC believes ICT should be a national priority strategy, with more investment and a supportive policy framework for ICT development.

“We would like to see more swift progress in significant projects like supportive regulatory policies to enable Namibia to leapfrog in to the era of the fourth industrial revolution,” he added

The theme for this year is ‘Accelerating enterprise digital transformation’ to elevate African Economies, and as such, the Summit brings together the connectivity champions critical to enabling digital transformation in Africa.