Women encouraged to discuss challenges in business, life and everything in between

Bank Windhoek in partnership with Good Women Good Business (GWGB) recenty held a Jeans and Sneakers even which was used as a platform for women to have conversations ranging from overcoming challenges in business, life and everything in between.

The event themed ‘Thriving during Economic Downtime’ brought together women from all walks of life, those in business, corporate and women aspiring to get into business.

Carmen-Rae Bridgens, Head of Brand Marketing at Bank Windhoek said the partnership is aimed at training women entrepreneurs by enabling them to develop bankable ideas and equipping them with financial literacy throughout their entrepreneurial journey.

“We recognise that women are the back-bone of our society and we will continue to support them in these and similar initiatives, which affords them an opportunity to network and grow,” she added.

Ujama Mushimba, Executive Director of GWGB said they are a platform geared at creating a safe environment for women to lean in and learn about life and encourage each other to keep going no matter the circumstances.

“We are creating an environment that is safe for women to encourage each other and extract value from networking and sharing ideas, we believe that when you enable purpose in an individual, you unlock the power within that will influence and change society,” she concluded.