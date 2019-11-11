Select Page

Ohlthaver & List acquires majority stake in Hartlief

Ohlthaver & List Executive Chairman, Sven Thieme this week announced that the Group has acquired 60% stake in the Harlief Group, following approval from the Namibian Competition Commission on a bid submitted by O&L to acquire the shares currently held by the Chairman of the Hartlief Group, Christo van Niekerk.

By acquiring a majority stake in the Harlief, Thieme said, the Group is taking the next step in fulfilling its 2025 vision of being a catalyst for positive change, by investing into the future and delivering new realities for Namibia at large. Thieme continued to say that the investment allows O&L to consolidate opportunities within Hartlief and Windhoek Schlachterei in order to take Namibian products to SADC and beyond.

“In growing our economy, we have to build strong Namibian companies that can be productive in the Southern African region, thereby accessing more 300 million potential consumers. We have taken Windhoek Lager to the world, we have to do the same with other Namibian brands,” Thieme said.

On his part, van Niekerk said a new and exciting chapter is about to unfold for the local meat industry under the O&L Group.

“I am confident that the tradition of manufacturing a uniquely continental processed meat product will continue and be the source of great pride for all those involved in this great business. I wish the team well for the future as they continue to build the Namibian economy,” van Niekerk added.

 

