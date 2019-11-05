Select Page

More solar lamps from national energy utility for learners to continue studying after dark

October was the month on new light for several hundred learners in Gobabis, Okahandja and Ovitoto when they each received a solar lamp from NamPower so that could study after hours.

NamPower, through the NamPower Foundation, donated a combined 300 solar lamps to learners at Epako High School in Gobabis, Mount View High School in Okahandja and Jk Kapeua Combined School in Ovitoto. The lamp recipients are all learners from informal settlements and disadvantaged households.

“The solar lights were given to learners with no access to electricity at home and thus have difficulty to study after sunset. NamPower is dedicated to continue powering the nation, in more way than one,” stated the utility.

 

