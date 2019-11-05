New computers help state vets coordinate and control livestock movement

The Directorate Veterinary Services this week received ten brand new computers from the Meat Board to enable the timely and correct updating of animal registrations, movements, the issuing of permits, and to handle general enquiries.

The computers in use by the directorate to date, have all become outdated and obsolete. The new computers will be deployed in the directorate’s offices in Windhoek, Gobabis, Otjiwarongo, Okahandja, Mariental, Otjinene, Karasburg, Outjo, Gam and Ondangwa.

The General Manager of the Meat Board, Mr Paul Strydom said “Given the crucial importance of the Namibian livestock and meat industry contributing to the agricultural Gross Domestic Product of the country, this donation will in all aspects assist in easing livestock movements to markets.”

Caption: From the left, Dr Anja Boshoff-de Witt, the Meat Board’s Manager Meat Standards, Dr Tina Shilongo of the Directorate Veterinary Services, Mr Paul Strydom, Meat Board General Manager and acting Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr John Shoopola.