FNB introduces a new level of convenience with dedicated Private Wealth credit card

FNB Namibia made another foray into the arena of the super-rich when its Private Wealth suite recently introduced a credit card with all the hallmark attachments that wealthy clients demand.

Speaking at the launch of the new credit card, FNB’s Head of Private Wealth, Elize Smith said “This new to market signature card opens lifestyle doors like no other.”

She continued “The new FNB Private Wealth Credit Card provides access to 850 airport lounges worldwide including our own Hosea Kutako International Airport and the SLOW and Bidvest Lounges in South Africa.”

Other benefits include a monthly cash-back reward to a maximum of N$1472.50 and comprehensive global travel insurance up to US$750,000.

“We look forward to upgrading all qualifying Private Wealth customers to a new level of financial services experience and value addition. Our Private Bankers are experienced, at your service and committed to helping clients manage their wealth, affording clients time to create their own legacy and live the lifestyle their hard work deserves,” concluded Smith.