Total and B2Gold intensifies partnership, signs 5-year fuel supply deal

Total Namibia’s Managing Director Naftal Kakwambi and B2Gold Namibia’s Managing Director Mark Dawe, this week signed a five-year fuel supply agreement that will see Total supply B2Gold’s Otjikoto mine with fuel.

The agreement, which was kick-started four years ago was made official on 6 November at B2Gold’s Windhoek offices. About two years ago, the two companies agreed that Total contributes every 2 cents per litre to Namibia Chamber of Environment for every litre of Heavy Fuel Oil sold to B2Gold in Namibia. The new agreement will see Total contributing 2 cents per litre of fuel supplied to B2Gold to the Chamber for a period of five years.

According Kakwambi, Total has so far contributed an amount of N$914 000 to the Chamber, which is a corporate-social responsibility project by the two companies.

“With the agreement we just signed, the Namibia Chamber of Environment contribution has also now been extended to Diesel volumes so that when the Heavy Fuel Oil volumes reduces due to the usage of the solar power plant at the mine, the monetary contribution to the Chamber by Total does not decrease,” Kakwambi said.