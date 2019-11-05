Cargo volumes through Walvis Bay’s container terminal jumped in September compared to a year ago

A substantial rise in the volumes of cargo processed by the Port of Walvis Bay this year, is the first tangible proof that the new container terminal now allows the port to handle far bigger volumes.

At a function to acknowledge the contribution of private sector port users, the Namibian Ports Authority’s acting Chief Executive Mr Kavin Harry revealed that outbound cargo increased by 19% and inbound cargo by 33% during September this year compared to September last year. The increases are measured in so-called twenty foot equivalent (TEU) units. One TEU is equal to the amount of cargo that could be loaded in the now-outdated twenty foot containers. Today, most cargo is moved in forty foot containers but the twenty foot unit has remained a convenient metric for volume comparison.

The event where Mr Harry spoke was attended by more than 100 port stakeholders, mostly large, medium and small importers and exporters who make up the bulk of the cargo that crosses the port.

At the same function, awards were conferred to various entities in different categories for their individual contributions to the port’s new found growth and success.

The top five clients in terms of revenue generated for the port, are Maersk Namibia, Woker Freight Services, Trade Ocean Shipping, Logistics Support Services and Sturrock Grindrod Maritime (Namibia).

In terms of volume, the top three shippers are Walvis Bay Salt Refiners, Engen and Puma Energy.

Among the smaller logistics players, the top three are Cross Border Vehicle Traders, Faida Trading & Clearing and Zephyr Investments.

Harry stated that 2019 has been a year of tremendous growth as “we witnessed the official inauguration of the new container terminal. This great investment requires us as an entity, with your cooperation to promote our port to potential overseas investors to ensure that Namibia, through the port, becomes the Port of Choice”.

Harry added that Namport is in the process to develop a green port policy as the first step to position Walvis Bay as a flagship port based on sound stewardship and environmental management.

Caption: The Namibian Ports Authority recently recognised the leading users of the Port of Walvis Bay for their contribution in the significant jump in cargo volumes since the inauguration of the new container terminal.