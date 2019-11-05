Cricket Namibia to support five public schools with portable pitches

Cricket Namibia is busy implementing a strategic plan to create awareness, develop and grow the game of cricket in our communities.

This week the cricket body kicked off their initiative when they handed over a portable pitch to Parkies Primary School.

Parkies signed a Memorandum of understanding with Cricket Namibia that they are obligated to grow the game of cricket, increase team and player’s participation in official leagues, participate in FNB Mini cricket and develop the teacher’s knowledge and skills by attending coaching courses and workshops annually.

It is important to increase the number of teams and players at the schools to reach the aim of popularizing cricket in Namibia, Cricket Namibia CEO, Johan Muller said adding that it is part of Cricket Namibia’s new strategy to uplift cricket in public schools.

“We aim to increase participation through the provision of a conducive player surface. We believe that this will improve the quality of the cricket played,” he said.

According to him, Cricket Namibia will educate the teachers on how to coach cricket as the quality of coaching does have a direct impact on the progress and development of player/s.

“Schools are important partners for Cricket Namibia and one of the strategic ways to increase participation at Primary School level is to create awareness of the game,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cricket Namibia is embarking on a roadshow that will start as from 13 November to visit various schools and clubs.

The National Cricket team of both men and women will be part of the roadshow and this venture will include conducting coaching courses, coaching clinics and FNB Kwata programs.

Cricket Namibia will also hand over the remaining four portable pitches to the schools that the organization will visit during the roadshow.