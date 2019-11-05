Select Page

China’s Deputy Prime Minister to visit Namibia

Posted by | Nov 6, 2019 |

China’s Deputy Prime Minister to visit Namibia

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation announced that it will host China’s Deputy Prime Minister, Sun Chunlan, on Thursday in Windhoek.

The ministry’s information officer in an issued statement said that the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, will host her Chinese counterpart, Sun Chunlan.

According to Konjore during the visit, the two Deputy Prime Ministers will hold diplomatic consultations and discuss issues related to bilateral relations and cooperation.

Last week, it was announced by China’s foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang that Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan will pay official friendly visits to Madagascar, Namibia and Ghana from 4 to 13 November at the invitation of the three countries’ governments.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

GIPF’s Nuyoma provides clarity on strategic objectives, benefits and payout formula

GIPF’s Nuyoma provides clarity on strategic objectives, benefits and payout formula

10 July 2019

Share the road in a positive spirit – you are not in competition with other drivers

Share the road in a positive spirit – you are not in competition with other drivers

13 December 2018

African Development Bank is stepping up

African Development Bank is stepping up

1 July 2016

Economy expected to grow 4.5% in 2016

Economy expected to grow 4.5% in 2016

7 January 2016