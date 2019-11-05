China’s Deputy Prime Minister to visit Namibia

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation announced that it will host China’s Deputy Prime Minister, Sun Chunlan, on Thursday in Windhoek.

The ministry’s information officer in an issued statement said that the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, will host her Chinese counterpart, Sun Chunlan.

According to Konjore during the visit, the two Deputy Prime Ministers will hold diplomatic consultations and discuss issues related to bilateral relations and cooperation.

Last week, it was announced by China’s foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang that Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan will pay official friendly visits to Madagascar, Namibia and Ghana from 4 to 13 November at the invitation of the three countries’ governments.