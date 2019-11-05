B2Gold announces strong third quarter dividend

B2Gold Corp has declared a maiden quarterly dividend, reporting September-quarter net income of US$56 million on record output of 258,200 ounces and gold sales of US$382 million, the Company said in a statement issued this week.

The company also announced that the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia had a strong third quarter with gold production of 49,411 ounces, above budget by 6% (2,683 ounces) and 17% (7,008 ounces) higher compared to the prior-year quarter, mainly due to higher-than-expected ore grade and tonnage from Phase 2 of the Wolfshag Pit (as higher grade ore production resumed from the Wolfshag Pit in the current quarter).

“The Otjikoto Mine continued its remarkable safety performance, extending the number of days without a lost-time-injury to 552 days (4.6 million man-hours) at the end of the third quarter of 2019,” the Company said.

For full-year 2019, the Otjikoto Mine is expected to produce between 165,000 and 175,000 ounces of gold, while the mine’ cash operating costs are expected to be at or below the low end of the guidance range of between $520 and $560 per ounce and consolidated all-in sustaining costs are also expected to be at or below the low end of the guidance range of between $905 and $945 per ounce.

Overall based on a strong third quarter and year-to-date gold production, the B2Gold remains on track to meet its 2019 projected consolidated gold production of between 935,000 and 975,000 ounces.