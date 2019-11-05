Select Page

Airports Company embarks on satisfaction survey in a bid to improve services

Nambia Airports Company (NAC) will commence with a stakeholder/customer satisfaction survey for two weeks, from Wednesday at its eight airports across the country.

The main aim of this survey is to enable the company to gain an enhanced understanding of customers’ satisfaction towards NAC service delivery, NAC’s Marketing Officer, Dan Kamati announced this week.

Kamati said the airport’s company has appointed a consultant, Sustainable Development Africa (SUSDAF), to conduct the customers’ satisfaction survey.

“The opinions, perceptions, and views obtained from customers and stakeholders will among other reasons be used to inform the drafting of NAC`s strategic plan for the next five years,” Kamati added.

According to Kamati, feedback from stakeholders/customers will be treated with strict confidentiality and will only be used by NAC to improve service offering to the customers.

 

