Standards Institution rewards Meatco for significant progress in expanding exports to new wider markets

The Namibian Standards Institution recently bestowed Meatco with the Exporter of the Year 2019 Runner-up Award in the Largest Enterprises category.

The award, which is presented to a company or organisation that has made significant progress in commencing or expanding exports to new or wider markets as a means of their quality standards, recognises the efforts Meatco is putting into its product and processes.

This award, furthermore, indicates Meatco’s core business of procuring a local product (raw material) and subjecting it to international standards while marketing it to niche markets.

Meatco’s Quality Assurance Senior Manager, Adrianatus Maseke said in Namibia the footprint of what they do is very visible, adding that Meatco is a company that continuously strives to maintain high standards and bring in foreign currency into the country.

“Meatco, as an organisation, receives certification from the Standard’s Institution, through our canned products on behalf of the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications in South Africa. We also have certification to accreditation bodies such as the British Retail Consortium and the International Organisation for Standardisation-9001, just to mention a few that we have not only obtained but have defended as well,” Maseke said.