Select Page

Standards Institution rewards Meatco for significant progress in expanding exports to new wider markets

Posted by | Nov 6, 2019 | ,

Standards Institution rewards Meatco for significant progress in expanding exports to new wider markets

The Namibian Standards Institution recently bestowed Meatco with the Exporter of the Year 2019 Runner-up Award in the Largest Enterprises category.

The award, which is presented to a company or organisation that has made significant progress in commencing or expanding exports to new or wider markets as a means of their quality standards, recognises the efforts Meatco is putting into its product and processes.

This award, furthermore, indicates Meatco’s core business of procuring a local product (raw material) and subjecting it to international standards while marketing it to niche markets.

Meatco’s Quality Assurance Senior Manager, Adrianatus Maseke said in Namibia the footprint of what they do is very visible, adding that Meatco is a company that continuously strives to maintain high standards and bring in foreign currency into the country.

“Meatco, as an organisation, receives certification from the Standard’s Institution, through our canned products on behalf of the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications in South Africa. We also have certification to accreditation bodies such as the British Retail Consortium and the International Organisation for Standardisation-9001, just to mention a few that we have not only obtained but have defended as well,” Maseke said.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Agribank on drought

Agribank on drought

7 June 2013

Consumers fancy Toyota the most

Consumers fancy Toyota the most

22 January 2016

Let the facts speak – 58% of Meatco’s producers is black

Let the facts speak – 58% of Meatco’s producers is black

17 January 2014

Farmers cautioned to be on the alert for signs of heat stress in poultry

Farmers cautioned to be on the alert for signs of heat stress in poultry

23 January 2018