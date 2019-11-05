College of the Arts to host Christmas concert in support of Cancer

The College of the Arts (COTA) will be hosting a Christmas concert, ‘Christmas Memories’, in aid of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) on 15 and 16 November at 19:30 at the Dutch Reformed Church at the corner of Luderitz and Daniel Manumava Street.

Tickets will cost N$100 for adults and N$50 for pensioners and children.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said the funds raised are earmarked for their two interim homes, House Acacia Interim Home, for adult cancer patients and the CHICA Interim Home for childhood cancer patients, where the mother and child with cancer stay absolutely free and receive 3 meals a day.

“We really need funds to sustain all the many support programmes we have running and in this drought and testing economic times, and more and more Namibians being diagnosed with cancer, it is an ever more complex and trying challenge to keep our funds in check and programmes going to support patients,” he added.

“We need all the support we can get from the public,” he concluded.