Cohen’s first fistball team whitewashes competition at small but intense national tournament

Cohen Fistball Club’s first team did it again, winning the national cup for the second time in a row, making them the champions in the national Bank Windhoek fistball league. The championship was played over the weekend between seven teams in two groups.

“This marks the end of a perfect season for Cohen Fistball Club who has been dominant throughout the 2019 Bank Windhoek Fistball National League,” said Helmut Minz of the Fistball Association.

The seven teams who made it to the final tournament are Cohen’s first, second and third teams, SKW’s first and second teams, and Swakopmund Fistball Club’s first and second teams.

Cohen’s Wilko Hoffmann walked away as the Player of The Day while SKW 2’s Robert Caspary, won the Most Valuable Player award. CFC 1’s defender Thilo Wilckens, was awarded the Player of the Year trophy.

Cohen’s elated first team players were joined after the tournament by Suzette January of Bank Windhoek for the presentation of the cup.