Basketball 3×3 u18 girls and boys basketball teams chosen for the Young Lions Cup in Botswana

The Namibia Basketball School League held the national team qualifiers on 02 November at the Basketball Artists School in Katutura. The tournament had teams from different towns come together to battle it out for a spot to become the u18 3×3 basketball national team.

According to the League, a total of 10 boys teams and 4 girls teams took part in the tournament which was played in a pools system before reaching the quarter-final, semi-final and final games.

The third place girls games were played between Legatores from Ongwediva and Omtown Pacers from Omaruru, which was won by Legatores 8:4. The deciding girl’s game was played between Young Beasts and Queens, both from the Khomas region, with Young Beasts winning, 15:9.

The League also stated that the boys third place was beween May Days from Ongwediva and The Cube from Omaruru with the score 12:6 May Days’ favour. The boys final was played between two Khomas teams, The Janitors verses the Knights, which saw The Knights winning by 22:18.

“Therefore The Knights and Young Beasts are the two teams that will represent Namibia in Gaborone, Botswana in December 2019 in our shot at the U18 3×3 Young Lions Cup tournament,” according to the League.

Malakia Matias, Development Officer of the Namibian Basketball Federation said he is very happy to see that the game is growing in other regions despite the challenges. The development of new programmes such as Oshana Basketball School and the Gobabis Youth Development Academy are fruits of commitment to growth.

“Older programmes include Technical Basketball Academy and the Basketball Artists School in the central region who all, united under one footprint, can grow the game of basketball to new heights,” he emphasised.

Caption: (l-r) Tiffany Khoeses, Hilen Nambundunga, Wendy Liswaniso and Foibe Elago, who make up The Knights who will be representing Namibia in Botswana at the Young Lions Cup in December.