Geingob calls for ban on ‘inhumane’ illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob earlier this week called for the lifting sanctions placed against Zimbabwe by the EU and US, stating that the sanctions continue to reverberate across the entire SADC landscape.

Geingob, who was speaking at the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-aligned Movement in Baku, Azerbaijanaid, said that the sanctions continue to force Zimbabweans to pursue economic migration, in search for survival opportunities.

“The sanctions have placed our Zimbabwean brothers and sisters under tremendous social and economic strain, jeopardising the developmental aspirations of a country that holds tremendous potential,” Geingob said.

Also speaking at the Summit, the President stated that Namibia reiterates its long-standing call for the lifting of the economic embargo on Cuba, which continues to prevent the Cuban people from realizing their national potential and attaining economic prosperity. Geingob also pledged Namibia’s support for the people of Venezuela.

“In the spirit of the Bandung Principles, we condemn the measures imposed on them as they do not show a regard for the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the non-interference in the affairs of sovereign states,” Geingob stressed.