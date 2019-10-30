Select Page

President inaugurates Army’s Command and Staff College

Posted by | Oct 31, 2019 |

President inaugurates Army’s Command and Staff College

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob recently inaugurated the Chinese- Funded Namibia Command and Staff College in Okahandja, which is set to enhance the country’s capacity to train army officers based on the military doctrine and reduce the backlog of untrained officers in the defence force.

The curriculum of the Senior Command Staff Course constitutes components of security studies, which among other issues include leadership, accountability and responsibilities, which are legally implicit to the Officers in the execution of command and staff functions. The study programme also entails contemporary leadership and management theories that provide the officers with insight into different leadership styles.

“This college should ensure that the education of Officers is tailored towards providing the Officers with necessary knowledge and skills in order to advance the direction in which we aim to steer the Namibian Defence Force; as a military geared for the protection of a prosperous and united nation,” the President during the inauguration of the college.

Although the college is still at its infancy stage, Geingob expressed hope that its existence will contribute to cost cutting in terms of training expenditure, adding that once fully operational, the institution may benefit sister countries in the region and beyond.

“Warfare is always changing, always evolving, and never constant. Therefore, in order to maintain vigilance and preparedness, our brave men and women must keep up. As the Commander in Chief, I give our military commanders marching orders to ensure that this College will produce the best that Namibia has to offer,” Geingob said.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Cash incentives to motivate Grade 10s before tackling final stretch

Cash incentives to motivate Grade 10s before tackling final stretch

6 February 2018

Forty new computers for UNAM’s economics computer lab allow many more students to do online assignments at the campus

Forty new computers for UNAM’s economics computer lab allow many more students to do online assignments at the campus

11 April 2019

Project People relieves heartbreak at primary school

Project People relieves heartbreak at primary school

13 June 2014

NDF personnel get Auto Mechanic certificates

NDF personnel get Auto Mechanic certificates

15 July 2016