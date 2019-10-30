President inaugurates Army’s Command and Staff College

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob recently inaugurated the Chinese- Funded Namibia Command and Staff College in Okahandja, which is set to enhance the country’s capacity to train army officers based on the military doctrine and reduce the backlog of untrained officers in the defence force.

The curriculum of the Senior Command Staff Course constitutes components of security studies, which among other issues include leadership, accountability and responsibilities, which are legally implicit to the Officers in the execution of command and staff functions. The study programme also entails contemporary leadership and management theories that provide the officers with insight into different leadership styles.

“This college should ensure that the education of Officers is tailored towards providing the Officers with necessary knowledge and skills in order to advance the direction in which we aim to steer the Namibian Defence Force; as a military geared for the protection of a prosperous and united nation,” the President during the inauguration of the college.

Although the college is still at its infancy stage, Geingob expressed hope that its existence will contribute to cost cutting in terms of training expenditure, adding that once fully operational, the institution may benefit sister countries in the region and beyond.

“Warfare is always changing, always evolving, and never constant. Therefore, in order to maintain vigilance and preparedness, our brave men and women must keep up. As the Commander in Chief, I give our military commanders marching orders to ensure that this College will produce the best that Namibia has to offer,” Geingob said.