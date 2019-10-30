Central Bank Deputy governor lands Revenue Agency CEO post – but only for six months

The Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank, Ebson Uuangata has been appointed as the Commissioner of the Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA), the Finance Minister announced on Thursday.

The Finance Minister, Calle Schlettwein, Thursday said this will be an arrangement for the first six months to provide the ministry with a chance to have the Commissioner /CEO together with the board, develop the structure and staff recruitment.

“Thereafter Uanguta will go back to his position at the bank and we will proceed with the recruitment of the Commissioner,” he added.

Asked on the other candidates that were poised to take over the job, Schlettwein said that the potential candidates selection from the interview that was done “did not meet all our requirements and therefore that process has to be redone,” he said.

The Inland Revenue Commissioner Justus Mwafonge, Communication Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) Chairperson Heinrich Mihe Gaomab II and Tax Leader at PWC Chantell Husslemann where the top three candidates for the NamRA post.

Schlettwein meanwhile said the revenue agency set up process is complicated because the tax collection cannot be interrupted.

“We have to have the systems running until the last day and on the same day switch over to NamRa system which will take over as the Receiver of Revenue of Namibia. Government remains committed to bringing NamRa online within the current financial year,” he added.

According to the minister the preparatory activities have been extended because of key dependency activities that have to be completed.

Schlettwein furthermore reiterated that government remains committed to the establishment of the Namibia Revenue Agency.