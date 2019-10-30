Select Page

Free shipping on recycled luxury fashion for Namibian buyers

Luxity, a fast-growing South African vendor of pre-owned high-value designer labels, now offers a free shipping service to any client anywhere in Namibia.

Announcing the new service, Luxity said this means that style-conscious ladies and gents can easily acquire some of the most delectable brands in the world like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Burberry, Prada and many more.

Luxity’s online boutique at www.luxity.co.za as well as the stores in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, and the Cape Quarter in Cape Town already enjoy enormous success. “In response to the growing demand from our neighbours in the North, we now offer the same conditions to Namibian shoppers that South Africans have been enjoying: free shipping to your doorstep in Namibia,” announced Luke Calitz, owner of Luxity.

“By offering free shipping specifically to Namibians, we will be able to offer even more affordable luxury to our large following of fashionistas.” With Luxity, customers who can not access one of the two conveniently located stores, can browse from the safety and convenience of their homes, pay online and have a courier deliver a guaranteed authentic luxury item to their door in just a few days.

Luxity prides itself in offering only 100% authentic luxury items that are still in pristine condition. “We take authentication extremely serious and offer a full money-back guarantee should a customer ever prove that a counterfeit item was sold to her or him,” said Calitz.

 

