Human Capital practitioners to converge at 9th IPM Conference

The 9th Institute of People Management of Namibia Conference is scheduled for 7 and 8

November 2019 at the Windhoek Country Club.

The annual event brings together all Human Capital Practitioners at various levels and this year the event will run under the theme, “Relentless Leadership”.

Some of the notable topics on the mouth-watering 2-day programme include; ‘Leading without Fear’, ‘Developing Talent and Leadership’, ‘Pursuing Inspirational leadership’ and ‘Mastering your Personal Brand Power’.

The organisers roped in experts and seasoned speakers to address a multitude of HR related topics. Among the conference speakers are Lazarus Jacobs, Timothy Maurice Webster, Dr Simeon Amunkete (Nampower), Stephanie Viljoen (Bank Windhoek) and Femi Kayode (Adforce).

The 2-day conference will once again conclude with the IPM Excellence Gala Dinner scheduled for the evening of 8 November at Palm Hotel.

The purpose of the gala dinner is to celebrate, network and recognize individuals in the HR profession that have done well over the past year.

“This year’s conference is special and accommodates not only HR Practitioners but all leaders because the topic of leadership is diverse. We therefore wish to encourage all leaders to attend this year’s conference so that going forward we can be relentless in our approach to leadership, and lead so that others are inspired to follow” said IPM President Tim Ekandjo.

This year’s Conference is co-sponsored by MTC and the Bank of Namibia. IPM Namibia is the official home of all HR Practitioners in Namibia and its vision is to professionalize the HR profession with world class practices.

The Governor of the Bank of Namibia, Mr. Ipumbu Shiimi will officiate at this year’s Conference, followed by a line up of the best local and international speakers.

IPM registered members can register at a discounted rate of N$5000 while non IPM registered members will pay N$6000. There will be no IPM Exhibitors Hall at this year’s conference due to space constraints at the venue.