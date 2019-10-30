Online application system for environmental clearance introduced

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism launched an online application system for environmental clearance, in order to better service the increasing demand for environmental clearance certificates in a more efficient and effective manner.

The system was officially launched last week by the Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta who said the system is a milestone in the administration of applications for clearance certificates. Shifeta said that the system will prove to be more rigorous, transparent and client-friendly than the existing manual system.

The online system enhances accessibility as it allows clients to submit their applications and track progress online from anywhere, rather than having to come to Windhoek as it has been the case.

Apart from making the process easier to apply for, transfer and renew environmental clearance certificates, the system has a role in strengthening public engagement in the environmental assessment process.

This system allows for interested and affected parties to provide comments on environmental impact assessments and related documents and offers the opportunity for members of the general public to report concerns and potential cases of non-compliance with the Act.

Follow this link to access the system: www.eia.met.gov.na