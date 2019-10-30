Windhoek Central Hospital’s Cardiac Unit gets state of the art blood gas analyser

Windhoek Central Hospital’s Cardiac Unit recently received medical equipment worth more than N$280,000 from FNB Namibia through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust.

Included in the equipment is a state of the art blood gas analyser machine to assist doctors with the two additional parameters of Glucose and Lactate in the intensive care unit thus negating the need for extra analysers.

Bolle Hans, FNB Manager of Public Sector Banking, said specified glucose and lactate in the new machine is helpful for cardiac post-operative care and for patients as per international care guidelines.

“The Nova blood gas analyser uses dry chemistry reagents and consumables and not wet reagent packs like other machines and the sensor card uses micro-electronics and micro sensor technology. The new machine also indicates how patients are reacting to the treatment – making it easier for the doctors to prescribe the best medical treatment. We are indeed building a new foundation in public health,” he added.

The Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ben Nangombe expressed his pleasure and gratitude to accept the donation from FNB Namibia.

“This donation comes at the right time as it is complementing the government’s efforts to provide healthcare services to the Namibian nation.”

He added that the ministry remains committed to fully implement the Vision 2030 objective to make health care accessible to all.

“The ministry is in the process of closing the gap in provision of various branches of health care services currently not available at state health facilities.”

He congratulated the Windhoek Central Hospital for acquiring the machine and requested his staff to take good care of the equipment and use it effectively.

Nangombe also used the opportunity to applaud the Cardiac Unit doctors, represented by Dr Alfred Mureko, saying that despite the challenges the doctors have managed to maintain a good track record, having completed all operations performed in the past year successfully.

The Cardiac Unit was launched in 2008 and is now run by local doctors.

Caption: Tabitha Kihara a registered nurse in the Cardiac Unit at the Windhoek Central Hospital.