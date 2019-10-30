Airport congestion alleviation project in full swing – Departure doors into the terminal building closed until further notice

Namibia Airports Company in an announcement on Monday said that the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) Congestion Alleviation project is in full swing and access to the departure doors into the terminal building will be closed until further notice.

The airports company in the announcement urged all passengers to access the Terminal Building through the Arrival Doors which have been widened to ensure that both departing and arriving passengers enter and exit in the best possible manner.

“Members of the flying public must please observe the applicable signage to navigate their way through the airport.”

“Once again we are pleading to our esteemed customers travelling during this period to arrive to the airport early to avoid any further inconvenience,” they added.

Currently the airport is undergoing an expansion upgrade which will include an increase in check-in counters to a total of 18 counters, with an additional five self-service check-in kiosks and an increase in departure security screening points from three to five.

The current airport terminal building was constructed in 1985 to handle 250 000 passengers per year. It has been reported that the airport now deals with nearly one million travellers per year.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of September 2020.