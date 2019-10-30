First annual construction industry conference slated for mid-November

Key players of the construction industry, both within the private and public sectors, will gather at the First Annual Construction Conference hosted by the Construction Industries Federation to discuss the current state of the industry and to highlight the opportunities within the industry at Safari Hotel and Conference Centre in Windhoek from 14 to15 November.

High-level speakers, including Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Works and Transport James Sankwasa and executive directors or senior officials of key government ministries will present and discuss future opportunities for infrastructure development within their respective portfolios. As many businesses are also based in the north of Namibia, the Federation invited the chairperson of the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ongwediva, Ben Hauwanga, to open the conference.

The sectors that will be represented include the energy, health and social services, agriculture and water, and education, as well as rural and urban development, and low cost housing sectors.

“We are absolutely delighted to have received this kind of support from our sponsors as well as having the commitment from the respective speakers. It is a busy time of the year, but it shows what can be achieved when reaching out to others, who would like to see our industry thrive and move forward, in order for us to once again effectively and increasingly contribute to Namibia’s sustainable economic development,” Bärbel Kirchner, Consulting General Manager of the Federation said.

According to the Federation, the conference was scheduled to take place alongside the its Annual General Meeting, which normally takes place in the final quarter of the year. The timing was also considered suitable in order to once again highlight the importance of supporting local businesses, and contractors.

The Federation noted that it was important to secure maximum awareness of the construction sector and its potential to contribute to future economic growth, especially at a time when government authorities are now engaged with their budgeting for the next financial year.