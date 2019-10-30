Select Page

Meatco engages with communal farmers in the Omaheke and Otjozondupa regions

A fortnight ago, Meatco held farmers’ liaison meetings in the Omaheke and Otjozondupa regions with the aim of keeping its stakeholders in the loop and offering them a chance to engage with its management and board members.

Representing the Meatco Board Mushokobanji Mwilima, Acting CEO, Angus Claassen, Livestock Procurement Executive, Andre Mouton and Livestock Procurement Manager Communal, Patrick Liebenberg, held meetings with various members of the public and farmers in the areas of Epukiro, Otjinene, Okakarara and Coblenz.

The Meatco team and stakeholders interacted on various matters including Meatco’s strategy for the communal areas and marketing opportunities relating to the farmers and the local farmers’ associations. Furthermore, farmers were interested in various aspects of the Meatco business including, feedlots, animal grading and services to farmers in the field.

According to Liebenberg, the meetings were a great success, who said that the meetings will help map a sustainable relationship that would be beneficial towards both Meatco and farmers.

The Meatco team also consisted of technical advisors, who are in constant contact with the producers, among them Tjivari Kandjii, Paul Tjaimba, Benneth Tjikurame and Peter Amwaama. Essentially, Meatco needs producers just as much as the producers need Meatco.

Caption: Some of the attendees during a session held over the week of 14 to 18 October.

 

