Breweries continues to deliver top notch products – Scoops Large Enterprise Company, Product of the Year awards

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) recently bagged an accolade from the Namibian Standards Institution (Nsi), for top quality advancement, at the 2019 National Quality Awards.

NBL scooped the Large Enterprise Company of the Year: Joint First Place, and the Large Enterprise Product of the Year: First Place awards.

NBL Managing Director, Marco Wenk thanked the NSi for recognizing Breweries and its continuous efforts to stay on top of its game in quality supply, not only locally but also on the international front.

“Committed to brewing premium/ beer in accordance of the Purity Law of 1516, The Reinheitsgebot, is testimony to our commitment to being consistent, and keeping true to the quality NBL has become known for globally. We are proud to keep the name of Namibia high, on the lips of those that enjoy our world class products. Allow me to also thank the NBL project team for their inspiring attitudes, outstanding creativity and passionate innovation drive. Thank you also to each and every NBL employee for your commitment to delivering only top quality to our consumers,” he added.

According to the NSi Acting CEO, Michael Mbamba, the annual National Quality Awards ceremony is a platform aimed at recognizing those esteemed companies and individuals who excel in quality advancement in Namibia. This involves excellence in various aspects of quality improvement such as quality assurance, quality management and quality control.

“Winners of this competition would automatically represent Namibia at the next annual SADC Quality Awards Competition scheduled for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in March 2020. I am confident that NBL will carry the Namibian flag high at the Annual SADC Quality Awards,” he added.

“Your participation at that level would avail a platform for marketing of all your products and services free of charge in the Annual SADC Business Magazine to the entire SADC Region and the world at large,” he concluded.

Caption: NSi GM: Standards Development and Coordination, Jekonia Haufiku; Marco Wenk (Managing Director of NBL), Michael Mbamba (Acting CEO of NSi) and Robin Rhode (NBL Senior Brand Manager).