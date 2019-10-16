Land Rover Experience tour set for November

One of the most famous off-road events in the automotive industry, the Land Rover Experience Tour will commence as of Novembe.

The destination of this year’s adventure tour is the Kavango- Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA), the largest cross-border conservation area on earth, with the Namibia Tourism Board serving as the exclusive destination partner.

The starting point of the Land Rover Experience Tour 2019 is Popa Falls in Namibia’s Zambezi region, where the participants will begin their adventure through the breath-taking KAZA region, which spreads over five different countries: Namibia, Botswana, Angola, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“The Namibia Tourism Board is the exclusive destination partner of the Land Rover Experience Tour 2019 and will gain a far-reaching presence as part of Land Rover’s communication activities,” said Maureen Posthuma, Namibia Tourism Board’s Head: Marketing (Global).

To participate in the Land Rover Experience Tour, candidates had to enter a first qualifying camp in Germany, where fundamental skills and knowledge regarding off-road-driving, navigation and general knowledge were tested.

After the first qualifying camp the 60 best out of Germany, had to prove their skills in off-road-driving, team work and navigational ability to be selected for the final 6 participants who are part of the Land Rover Experience Tour 2019. During the tour the winners are put into teams of 2 people per car and they will have to solve tasks in navigation as well as in driving.