Southern Africa startup regional finalists announced – 13 nominations from Namibia – voting to commence Monday
The regional finalists in the second edition of the Southern Africa Startup Awards (SASAWARDS) have been selected.
A total of 346 contenders across 19 categories and 12 countries were shortlisted from 2,444 nominations – an extremely tough task for the judges given the exceptionally high standard of entries, according to a sttement released by the organisers.
The voting will be open from Monday, 28 October up until Sunday, 10 November on the SASAWARDS website to see which of these startups will go through to the Global Startup Awards and solidify Africa’s standing as the hub of talent.
The finalists from across Southern African include contenders from Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Namibia finalists:
Female Role Model of the Year: Nashilongo Gervasius-Nakale
Best Newcomer: Easyshop Mobile Marketing CC
Best Startup Ecosystem Initiative: Dololo
Best Coworking Space: Dololo
Best Fashion Tech Startup: Nels Babies
Best Foodtech/ Agritech Startup: Oshuulo Trading Enterprises CC
Best Student Tech Startup: Cyclops Manufacturing Namibia
Best Media Partner: Poiyah Media
Best Social Impact Startup: Suncycles Namibia
Founder of the Year: Tim Wucher
Startup of the Year: Green Earth Creations CC
Best Accelerator/ Incubator: Dololo
People’s Choice of the Year: Luciana Kangombe/ Namibian Weddings.