Southern Africa startup regional finalists announced – 13 nominations from Namibia – voting to commence Monday

The regional finalists in the second edition of the Southern Africa Startup Awards (SASAWARDS) have been selected.

A total of 346 contenders across 19 categories and 12 countries were shortlisted from 2,444 nominations – an extremely tough task for the judges given the exceptionally high standard of entries, according to a sttement released by the organisers.

The voting will be open from Monday, 28 October up until Sunday, 10 November on the SASAWARDS website to see which of these startups will go through to the Global Startup Awards and solidify Africa’s standing as the hub of talent.

The finalists from across Southern African include contenders from Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Namibia finalists:

Female Role Model of the Year: Nashilongo Gervasius-Nakale

Best Newcomer: Easyshop Mobile Marketing CC

Best Startup Ecosystem Initiative: Dololo

Best Coworking Space: Dololo

Best Fashion Tech Startup: Nels Babies

Best Foodtech/ Agritech Startup: Oshuulo Trading Enterprises CC

Best Student Tech Startup: Cyclops Manufacturing Namibia

Best Media Partner: Poiyah Media

Best Social Impact Startup: Suncycles Namibia

Founder of the Year: Tim Wucher

Startup of the Year: Green Earth Creations CC

Best Accelerator/ Incubator: Dololo

People’s Choice of the Year: Luciana Kangombe/ Namibian Weddings.