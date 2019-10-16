Windhoek-Luanda flight route to commence on Sunday, after 3-month suspension

After a temporary three-month suspension the Windhoek – Luanda flight route will commence as of Sunday, the national airline, Air Namibia said this week.

“Air Namibia will service this route three times a week on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays using the Airbus A319, offering a seat configuration of 16 Business Class and 96 Economy Class seats, and two tons of cargo space,” Air Namibia said in a statement.

Air Namibia’s Acting Commercial General Manager, Wimpie van Vuuren, said that the Windhoek – Luanda route was the airline’s most profitable route from 1998 to 2015.

“The situation changed when the Angolan economy weakened and passenger demand for air travel declined,” Van Vuuren said.

“To adapt to these economic changes, from 2016/17 Air Namibia reduced the number of flights from 7 to 6 per week, then to 5 and by 2018/19 the number of flights was reduced to 4 per week,” he added.

Van Vuuren said after some market analysis, a decision was taken to temporarily suspend operations during the low season to reduce losses of the airline.

“With the high season for this market looming and holidaymakers planning to visit our neighboring country and vice versa, Air Namibia restructured the operation to meet the current demand with the resumption of this route,” he added.

Meanwhile, Air Namibia said the operation will transport passengers and cargo promoting intra-Africa trade and supporting the existing Bilateral Air Service Agreements.