Telecom connects grassroots learners to the world – avails ICT equipment, internet to kindergarten

St. Mary Kindergarten received donation of a computer and printer with a year of unlimited internet connection from Engelbrecht Nawatiseb, Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, through the support of Telecom Namibia.

Nawatiseb said Telecom understood the importance of investing in the future of Namibia, giving access to technology and enabling a technological up-liftment at grass-roots levels, empowering the leaders of tomorrow.

“Close to 70% of rural schools are without internet or access to digital learning platform, they still use the manual systems to prepare academic materials and thus my request to assist St. Mary Kindergarten,” he added.

He explained that with this handover they are advocating the government’s position to ensure access to technology and this donation can also influence the academic performance of the learners of this school.

While Telecom Namibia’s Acting Chief Executive Officer said internet access makes learning easier by having easy access to online learning platforms.

“The platform can assist children in the journey of becoming responsible citizens and future leaders,” he said.

Angeline Hendon, St. Mary Kindergarten’s Principal thanked Telecom for the donation, which will empower their teachers to provide better education.

Caption: (l-r) Nomvula Kondombolo-Kambinda, Head of Corporate Communication and Public Relations at Telecom Namibia, Armando Perny, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Telecom Namibia, Engelbrecht Nawatiseb, Deputy Minister of Information and Technology, Getrude Magongo, St Mary’s Kindergarten Committee Member and Angeline Hendon Principal of St Mary’s Kindergarten.