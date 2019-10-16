Local Supreme Court Judge sworn into AU admin tribunal

The Office of the Judiciary stated recently that the 34th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU) nominated Namibia to serve in the African Union Administrative Tribunal.

Judge Sylvester Mainga will represent Namibia, alongside Judge Jamila Bourhim Sedgi of Morocco and Judge Dr. Paulo Daniel Comoene of Mozambique. Judge Mainga’s appointment to the Tribunal is on a four year term and in terms of Article 3 (ii) of the Statute of the Administrative Tribunal, can be extended at the expiry of his term.

Mainga, a seasoned judicial officer in the Namibian Judicial system, has been part of the judiciary since his graduation in the field of Law in 1982, when he took up his position as a Magistrate in Windhoek. He remained in the District Court for a period of two-years before being appointed as a Regional Court Magistrate in 1992.

Upon completion of his LLM degree in the USA, Judge Mainga returned to Namibia and took up the position of Divisional Magistrate, before being appointed as Chief Magistrate in 1997. In October 1999, he was appointed as a judge of the High Court in a permanent capacity, which he served until 01 May 2010 when he was elevated to the Bench of the Supreme Court of Namibia, a position he holds until date.

The African Union Administrative Tribunal was established in 1967 to adjudicate employment-related disputes arising between staff and the African Union. It is an independent body entrusted with providing an internal justice mechanism to staff members of the AU.