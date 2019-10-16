Statistics agency to delay release of annual and quarterly economic stats

The country’s Revised National Accounts 2018 and Second Quarter Trade Statistics Bulletin 2019 which were supposed to be released on 24 October will be delayed, according to a statement released by the statistics agency earlier this week.

Statistician General Alex Shimuafeni informed the public and users of economic statistical information that the accounts will only be available on 12 December.

“The Agency requires more time to do quality checks and finalise such technical reviews in detail hence the postponement,” he said, adding that the Second Quarter Trade Statistics Bulletin release will also be deferred to 28 November.

“This delay emanates from technical problems experienced in the EUROTRACE system (Trade Statistics Database),” he added.

Meanwhile, Shimuafeni said the Revised National Accounts will come with more revisions such as the adoption of ISIC rev.4, full implementation of SNA2008 in financial intermediation and re-referencing of time series data.