Select Page

Picture gallery of Businesswoman Gala

Posted by | Oct 19, 2019 |

Picture gallery of Businesswoman Gala

All photographs are by Theunis Duvenhage of Litchi Photography. High resolution images can be ordered by sending a mail to litchiphotography@gmail.com .

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Katuka 2018 mentees receive certificates upon completion of another successful year

Katuka 2018 mentees receive certificates upon completion of another successful year

23 November 2018

Picture gallery of Businesswoman Winners

Picture gallery of Businesswoman Winners

19 October 2019

Blue bank seeks new Women of Excellence who have excelled at community level

Blue bank seeks new Women of Excellence who have excelled at community level

11 April 2018

Council of Ministers reviews gender progress in SADC member states

Council of Ministers reviews gender progress in SADC member states

18 March 2019