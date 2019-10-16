Select Page

National intellectual property policy launch slated for next week

Posted by | Oct 18, 2019 |

National intellectual property policy launch slated for next week

The Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) and stakeholders in the tourism sector will launch the first national intellectual property policy on 23 October.

The joint efforts produced a roadmap for the implementation of strategies to benefit the tourism sector.

BIPA’s acting chief executive, Vivienne Katjiuongua in a statement this week said, one of the challenges the tourism sector, especially creative innovators face, is that their products are copied because they are not protected.

Katjiuongua said the government had identified intellectual property as a stimulus for economic growth through the creation of a distinctive and unique value in products and services.

“Competitiveness is an essential element for survival on the global playing field and intellectual property is a tool through which competitive advantage is created,” she said.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Businesses lack branding initiative

Businesses lack branding initiative

20 May 2016

Maerua Mall – your one stop mall this festive season

Maerua Mall – your one stop mall this festive season

8 December 2017

Mining sector on growth path

Mining sector on growth path

13 May 2016

Avani Hotel unveils second phase of N$24 million facelift

Avani Hotel unveils second phase of N$24 million facelift

18 June 2018