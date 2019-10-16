National intellectual property policy launch slated for next week

The Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) and stakeholders in the tourism sector will launch the first national intellectual property policy on 23 October.

The joint efforts produced a roadmap for the implementation of strategies to benefit the tourism sector.

BIPA’s acting chief executive, Vivienne Katjiuongua in a statement this week said, one of the challenges the tourism sector, especially creative innovators face, is that their products are copied because they are not protected.

Katjiuongua said the government had identified intellectual property as a stimulus for economic growth through the creation of a distinctive and unique value in products and services.

“Competitiveness is an essential element for survival on the global playing field and intellectual property is a tool through which competitive advantage is created,” she said.