Picture gallery of Namibian Businesswoman of the Year award winners

All photographs are by Theunis Duvenhage of Litchi Photography. High resolution images can be ordered by sending a mail to litchiphotography@gmail.com .

 

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

